Open this photo in gallery: A sign for Canadian Forces Base in Kingston, Ont., is shown on Nov. 23, 2015.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday.

The union says employees of Non-Public Funds, a separate agency in the federal public service that supports Canadian Armed Forces members, are seeking fair wages, a national pay grid and better job security.

It says that workers at Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa, Petawawa, Kingston, Valcartier, Montreal St-Jean and Bagotville plan to hit the picket lines after contract talks broke down.

The union says Non-Public Funds employees are paid significantly less than workers doing similar jobs in the core federal public service, and they have been without a contract since 2022.

The workers deliver food, recreation, community and financial planning services to military members and veterans.

Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, which employs the Non-Public Funds workers, says in an e-mail that contingency plans are being made for a strike but that in some cases, facility hours may be reduced or non-essential events may be rescheduled.

“We remain open to further negotiations to reach an agreement as required and we remain committed to a swift and positive outcome for all parties involved,” Ian Poulter, CEO of CFMWS, said in the email.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to our Canadian Armed Forces communities and hope to mitigate any disruptions to services as much as possible.”

The e-mail said CFMWS is hopeful a settlement can be reached at the table between both parties, and remains “dedicated to the collective bargaining efforts aimed at achieving a fair contract for our employees.”

The union said it’s seeking an equitable, consistent national pay scale and more benefits for part-time employees, among other improvements.