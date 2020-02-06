Federal government secures second chartered flight to evacuate Canadians from Wuhan

Open this photo in gallery An airplane is seen at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Feb. 6, 2020, in this handout photo provided by Michael Schellenberg. Michael Schellenberg/The Canadian Press

The federal government has chartered a second flight to bring Canadians home from the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak next week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that second flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Feb. 10 and arrive in Canada the next day.

People have already begun boarding the first flight that will soon take some Canadians out of Wuhan, a city under quarantine in central China.

Open this photo in gallery Michael Schellenberg gives the thumbs up as he boards a plane destined for Canada at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport late at night on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in this handout photo. Michael is in Wuhan in Hubei province with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix. Michael Schellenberg/The Canadian Press

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from Quebec who is in Wuhan, said the flight began to board just past midnight Friday local time.

More than 300 people have asked for Ottawa’s help getting out of the city, but Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said there are 211 passengers expected on the flight.

Champagne says some of the people who were on the passenger list for that flight did not show up.

Kate Schellenberg said she received a text message from her twin brother Michael as he was waiting to board. He is set to leave China with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix.

He told her that he could see the plane, and people wearing yellow hazmat suits.

Global Affairs Canada advised passengers to expect delays, noting that Chinese authorities would be performing health screening and immigration controls before people were allowed to board.

“The check-in experience will be significantly different to what you may be used to,” said an email, obtained by The Canadian Press.

“We ask for your understanding and patience.”

That flight is expected to land early Friday at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where passengers will remain under quarantine for 14 days.

There are also a few dozen seats for Canadians on a U.S. plane set to leave Wuhan a few hours after the initial flight chartered by the Canadian government.

