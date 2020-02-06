 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Federal government secures second chartered flight to evacuate Canadians from Wuhan

Hina Alam
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An airplane is seen at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Feb. 6, 2020, in this handout photo provided by Michael Schellenberg.

Michael Schellenberg/The Canadian Press

The federal government has chartered a second flight to bring Canadians home from the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak next week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that second flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Feb. 10 and arrive in Canada the next day.

People have already begun boarding the first flight that will soon take some Canadians out of Wuhan, a city under quarantine in central China.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Schellenberg gives the thumbs up as he boards a plane destined for Canada at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport late at night on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in this handout photo. Michael is in Wuhan in Hubei province with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix.

Michael Schellenberg/The Canadian Press

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from Quebec who is in Wuhan, said the flight began to board just past midnight Friday local time.

More than 300 people have asked for Ottawa’s help getting out of the city, but Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said there are 211 passengers expected on the flight.

Champagne says some of the people who were on the passenger list for that flight did not show up.

Kate Schellenberg said she received a text message from her twin brother Michael as he was waiting to board. He is set to leave China with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix.

He told her that he could see the plane, and people wearing yellow hazmat suits.

Global Affairs Canada advised passengers to expect delays, noting that Chinese authorities would be performing health screening and immigration controls before people were allowed to board.

“The check-in experience will be significantly different to what you may be used to,” said an email, obtained by The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask for your understanding and patience.”

That flight is expected to land early Friday at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where passengers will remain under quarantine for 14 days.

There are also a few dozen seats for Canadians on a U.S. plane set to leave Wuhan a few hours after the initial flight chartered by the Canadian government.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government has secured space onboard a U.S. plane to evacuate a 'few dozen' Canadians from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The U.S. plane will leave a few hours after an evacuation flight organized by the federal government that is set to carry 211 Canadians. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies