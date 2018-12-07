Hundreds of people lose jobs after Cape Breton call centre abruptly closes

More than 600 people have lost their jobs after a call centre in Cape Breton abruptly closed, leaving employees without work weeks before Christmas.
ServiCom officials gathered workers at the operation in Sydney on Thursday to announce that it was shuttering the facility.
Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said in a statement Thursday evening that the sudden closure “came as a shock,” despite financial troubles on the part of ServiCom’s parent company.
He says company representatives have indicated they are in the process of arranging the sale of the Sydney operation and “are hoping to have this situation resolved in next couple of days.”
Clarke suggested it may be up and running again under new ownership.
There were reports nearly 700 employees left the site Thursday with no pay, as police vehicles were parked outside.
CTV Atlantic, The Canadian Press
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.