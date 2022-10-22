Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer from the province.

Workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education plan to go on strike on Monday while workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will begin their strike on Tuesday.

Sandra Mullen, president of the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union, says Locals 70 and 73 have been at the bargaining table for almost year with wages emerging as the key sticking point.

She says staff in the two regions currently earn less than staff in Halifax for the same positions.

Mullen says school workers deserve to be paid the same “from one end of the province to the other.”

The workers poised to strike include educational assistants, student support workers and early childhood educators – prompting the two education centres to cancel school for all pre-primary students once the work stoppage begins.