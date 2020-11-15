 Skip to main content
Hundreds of thousands without power as wind storm sweeps across Ontario

The Canadian Press
A wind storm that swept through swaths of southern and central Ontario has left hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

Hydro One said it was working to restore electricity to more than 200,000 clients, while Toronto Hydro reported an outage affecting thousands more.

Both say some of those outages could last through the night.

Environment Canada placed a stretch of southern Ontario spanning from Windsor to Kingston and up past Sudbury under a wind warning in the midafternoon, which remained in place into the night.

The national forecaster warned wind gusts could reach 90 kilometres per hour or more.

Peel Regional Police said crews were out fixing downed power lines west of Toronto in the early evening, while Windsor police reported several residents were left in the dark.

