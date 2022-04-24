Power outages and highway closures are being reported in Manitoba on Sunday as the province experiences significant rainfall and snowfall in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued rain and snow warnings for most of the southern half of Manitoba.

The weather agency says a Colorado Low continues to bring significant rain, with amounts reaching 30 to 60 millimetres in total for southern Manitoba this weekend.

It notes that this much precipitation over frozen or saturated ground may lead to localized flooding including in basements and underpasses.

Meanwhile, the agency says some areas will continue to see heavy snow.

As of Sunday morning, Manitoba Hydro is reporting nearly 900 power outages, affecting more than 14,000 customers.

More than a dozen highway sections are closed, according to Manitoba 511.

