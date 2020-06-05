 Skip to main content
Hunger strike at Ottawa jail over after deal reached on food, sanitation demands

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A hunger strike by inmates at an Ottawa jail is over after an agreement was reached.

Deepan Budlakoti says he and 13 others on a maximum security range at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre have received assurances their food will improve, as will access to sanitary supplies.

He says they’ve been told that meals will no longer be served still frozen, and peanut butter and Cracker Barrel cheese will be provided to those who observe Halal and Kosher diets.

Budlakoti says the prisoners will also receive antibacterial liquid soap and will be able to get magazines and books by the end of the month.

The prisoners stopped eating Wednesday morning and reached the agreement a little more than 24 hours later.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General has confirmed the hunger strike is over, but has not provided details of the agreement.

