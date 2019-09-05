 Skip to main content

Canada Hurricane Dorian projected to hit with force in parts of Atlantic Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hurricane Dorian projected to hit with force in parts of Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

As the effects of Hurricane Dorian are being felt along the U.S. southeast coast, Canadian forecasters say the storm system is expected to severely impact parts of the Atlantic provinces this weekend.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says the most likely track projection brings Dorian south of the Maritimes on Saturday, pushing through eastern Nova Scotia late in the day.

The forecast calls for severe winds and rainfall to have major impacts for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and Quebec’s Lower North Shore, with a chance of a storm surge that may affect parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Story continues below advertisement

Most regions will experience some tropical storm force winds, with wind speeds that could reach hurricane force to the south of the forecast track and the possibility of hurricane force northwesterly winds behind the storm.

A Category 1 hurricane produces sustained wind speeds above 119 kilometres per hour. Tropical storm force winds exceed 63 kilometres per hour.

Forecasters are warning of potential tree damage in particular, which could lead to power outages.

Rainfall is expected to be significant, with the highest amounts likely for Nova Scotia and the Gulf of St. Lawrence region, with the possibility of as much as 100 millimetres to the north and west of Dorian.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter