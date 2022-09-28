A couple walks along the waterfront that is seeing the effects of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.Steve Helber/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on Ian:

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it approached landfall in Florida on Wednesday, with winds hitting 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned residents of “nasty” days ahead and urged residents to “hunker down and prepare for the storm.”

Airlines have cancelled nearly 2,000 U.S. flights as of Wednesday morning and scrapped 1,608 Thursday flights, as per FlightAware data, with American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co among the worst hit.

Cuban officials said they have begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island. Two people are reported dead.

Hurricane Ian explained

Hurricanes are a type of tropical cyclone, a storm with a low-pressure centre surrounded by fast-moving wind and moisture. To be classified as a hurricane, the storm needs a top windspeed of at least 119 kilometres an hour. Depending on how fast the wind is, hurricanes get a value of one to five on the Saffir-Simpson scale; Category 5 has no upper limit, so there is no Category 6 or higher. Hurricanes eventually slow down into post-tropical storms (63 to 118 km/h) and post-tropical depressions (62 km/h or less).

Hurricanes typically form when the ocean’s surface reaches 26.5 C or higher, and rising hot air turns into a spiral that keeps getting faster. Human-caused climate change makes the conditions that create hurricanes more common, and with more devastating results.

STORM SURGE (feet) 4 6 9 13 18+ 5 250+ Catastrophic 4 WIND SPEED (km/h) 210 Extreme DAMAGE 3 178 Extensive 2 154 Moderate 1 119 Minimal 980+ 979 964 944 Less than 920 PRESSURE (mbars) THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NOAA STORM SURGE (feet) 4 6 9 13 18+ 5 250+ Catastrophic 4 210 Extreme WIND SPEED (km/h) DAMAGE 3 178 Extensive 2 154 Moderate 1 119 Minimal 980+ 979 964 944 Less than 920 PRESSURE (mbars) THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NOAA STORM SURGE (feet) 4 6 9 13 18+ 5 250+ Catastrophic 4 210 Extreme WIND SPEED (km/h) DAMAGE 3 178 Extensive 2 154 Moderate 1 119 Minimal 980+ 979 964 944 Less than 920 PRESSURE (mbars) THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NOAA

11:20 a.m.

Cuba begins to turn on lights after Hurricane Ian blacks out island; at least 2 reported dead

People use the light from their cell phones as they meet in a park in Havana during a blackout, on Sept. 27, 2022.YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images

Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm.

At least two people were reported killed.

The Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions by activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas and was working to get others back on line.

Lights started to flicker on in the capital, Havana, but much of the city and other parts of western Cuba remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of the major hurricane, which had advanced northward to Florida. It was the first time in memory – perhaps ever – that the whole island had lost power.

– The Associated Press

11:10 a.m.

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

People look from Bayshore Boulevard as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 metres)

Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centred about 60 miles (95 kilometres) west-southwest of Naples at 10 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph (17 kph).

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

– The Associated Press

