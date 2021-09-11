Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland, cutting power and downing trees

People in eastern Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of hurricane Larry.

Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern coast of the island, bringing sheets of rain and sustained winds of 130 km/h across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s.

The city’s streets were lined with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns.

A small crowd gathered around Mary Queen of Peace elementary school Saturday, shaking their heads slowly as fragments of the school’s shredded roof whipped around in the remaining winds. A large part of the roof was blown clear off the building and lay in a heap of siding and nail-riddled boards on the ground some distance away.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the province’s police service, says roads are covered in debris across the peninsula and the force is asking residents to stay off the streets as officers report fallen trees and power lines.

As of 10 a.m., nearly 30,000 people in the St. John’s region were still without power, Newfoundland Power’s website said. But the lights and coffee makers were on at a Tim Horton’s near the Rooms provincial art gallery, and the lineup to get a morning coffee snaked through the restaurant and out the door.

Brandon Snook was outside the coffee shop with his infant son, Myles, as his wife grabbed a few cups inside. They didn’t have any power to make their own, he said.

Myles slept through the entire night, Snook said, clearly impressed. “My sister, her little little one lost her play house,” he said. “It got smashed up against the house in about two million pieces.”

His own house made it through OK, he said — just a bit of siding peeled loose.

An empty building nearby in the Rawlins Cross intersection wasn’t so lucky; several of its traffic-facing windows were shattered in their frames, leaving the inside of the building completely exposed.

Up the street, parts of the green iron fencing surrounding the Basilica Cathedral had fallen down and several of the massive structures windows were missing.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary urged pedestrians and drivers across the peninsula to stay home as officers swept the area to report fallen trees and power lines.

Newfoundland Power, meanwhile, assured those in the dark that crews had been out since daybreak to work on the power lines.

In the past 70 years, only 23 hurricanes or post-tropical storms of hurricane strength have made landfall in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

Maggie Burton, the councillor at large for St. John’s, warned of the storm’s potential impact on more vulnerable residents.

“With extreme weather and natural disasters becoming more and more common, I am calling on all levels of government to develop inclusive emergency preparedness plans,” she said on Twitter.

The St. John’s city government issued an advisory Wednesday with tips on how residents could prepare for being alone for up to 72 hours in case of dire emergency. The city, which is in the middle of an election, asked candidates and residents to take down election signs in anticipation of high winds.

The city said it was clearing debris from storm drains and rivers and preparing sand bags to try to prevent extreme flooding. The city was also fuelling equipment, like loaders and graders, in case debris from the hurricane obstructs streets.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary planned to deploy the same team that worked during the “snowmageddon” of last year, when a winter storm dumped about 30 inches of snow in St John’s, James C. Cadigan, a spokesperson, said Friday.

“These are probably our most experienced patrol officers for a weather event that you’re going to get,” he said.

Canada is not used to preparing for hurricanes, but Cadigan said that officers were ready to help residents get flood water out of their homes, if necessary, and would be equipped with full tanks of fuel and extra food for people in need.

Cadigan said that he was particularly worried about floods, and that the authorities were urging people to stay away from coastlines and off roads. “We are we are an island and we have a lot of coastal communities.” he said. “And the storm surges can be very dangerous to coastal communities.”

The advisory also provided numbers for those dealing with domestic abuse or those who use illicit drugs to find specialized help.

Larry, which formed on Sept. 1, strengthened to a Category 3 storm two days later but has since weakened to a Category 1, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. It passed Bermuda on Thursday but had otherwise posed little threat to land. Some meteorologists estimated Friday that the hurricane’s eye was 145 km wide.

Although the hurricane was well east of the United States early Friday afternoon, large swells generated by the storm threatened to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.

With a report from The New York Times.

