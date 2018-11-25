 Skip to main content

Hydro One sending technicians to assist in California wildfire recovery

Hydro One sending technicians to assist in California wildfire recovery

The Canadian Press
Hydro One says it will send technicians to help with recovery efforts in California following a devastating wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Ontario’s largest utility says about 20 forestry technicians will travel to California on Monday to help inspect electrical systems in areas that were obliterated by the fire.

U.S. authorities say the Camp fire was fully contained on Sunday after burning for more than two weeks, killing at least 85 people, flattening nearly 19,000 buildings and leaving 249 people unaccounted for.

Crews are sifting through ash and debris looking for human remains while also trying to repair power, telephone and gas utilities.

Hydro One says it will be inspecting 8,000 kilometres of electrical transmission lines to ensure communities can access power safely.

The utility says the inspections will also identify possible hazards along the transmission lines to prevent electrical fires from starting.

