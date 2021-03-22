 Skip to main content
‘I am proud to be Asian’: Sandra Oh speaks at Stop Asian Hate protest in Pennsylvania

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Actor and Producer Sandra Oh prepares to receive the National Arts Centre Award at the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on April 26, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canadian actor Sandra Oh gave a powerful speech at a Stop Asian Hate protest in Oakland, Pa., over the weekend.

A video on social media shows the Ottawa-raised “Killing Eve” star using a megaphone to speak to a crowd about the rise of anti-Asian hate incidents in the United States.

The two-time Golden Globe Award winner, who is of Korean heritage, said she’s grateful to those who are willing to listen to the feelings of fear and anger many in her community are experiencing.

She said one way to get through that fear is to reach out to communities.

Oh also challenged those at the rally to help aid their “sisters and brothers in need.”

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star concluded the speech by saying she’s “proud to be Asian.”

Oh has also posted on her Twitter account about the Stop Asian Hate movement, after last week’s Atlanta spa shootings in Georgia that left eight people dead.

Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

The Saturday rally was among several held over the weekend in various U.S. cities to demand justice for the victims and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

Hundreds gathered in cities across the U.S. on Saturday, including Atlanta, Georgia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to protest mounting violence against Asian-Americans in the past year, sparked by the recent shootings at day spas in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six Asian women. Reuters

