‘I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again,’ LTC resident tells inquiry

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

‘I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again,’ LTC resident tells inquiry

Liam Casey
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

One by one, residents of Ontario’s long-term care homes described the emotional devastation caused by the COVID-19 lockdown to an independent inquiry – and implored the governments to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down.

Lonely, depressed, muzzled and trapped are some of the words the residents used to describe the pandemic to the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission by video conference.

“Now when I see these dog cages on TV for stray animals, I see myself as one of these neglected, filthy, and starving-for-love-and-affection little critters,” said Virginia Parraga, who lives in a long-term care home in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“I now weep for our human race and mankind.”

The novel coronavirus ripped through the province’s long-term care homes overwhelming the system and killing more than 1,900 residents, as of Thursday. Severe staff shortages, crumbling infrastructure and lack of oversight were some of the factors that contributed to the mass COVID-19 outbreaks in those facilities.

The commission, led by former Superior Court judge Frank Marrocco, will investigate how COVID-19 spread in the long-term care system and come up with recommendations.

Barry Hickling, one of the residents who testified last week, spoke of the long-lasting effect of the lockdown.

“I hope that this will be a tremendous learning experience for all of us, but the pain will not go away. It will stay,” he said.

“It will torment us because of the potential for another wave or potential of someone bringing something into a long-term care home.”

Hickling, who has lived in a long-term care home in Windsor, Ont., for the past 10 years, said the government should take immediate action to fix the problems.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are isolated, alone, without family or friends to visit with us,” he said. “I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again. And I pray and hope that, by gosh, if there is another wave, let’s deal with it adequately, appropriately, efficiently, and directly.”

The province eased visitation restrictions several months into the pandemic, but many homes continued with the lockdown, the inquiry heard.

The province recently announced new restrictions on homes in COVID-19 hot spots, limiting visitors to staff, essential visitors and caregivers.

Carolyn Snow, who lives at a long-term care facility in Keswick, Ont., said the isolation felt like living behind bars.

“Except that prisoners are treated better,” said Snow.

She said her sister-in-law, who was staying at another long-term care home, contracted the novel coronavirus and died.

Story continues below advertisement

“It went from not being too concerned to being devastated,” Snow said.

The residents also described a litany of problems inside the homes.

Residents could not socialize with their friends, ate soggy meals alone in their rooms and watched endless television, said Sharron Cooke, the president of the Ontario Association of Residents’ Councils who lives at a facility in Newmarket, Ont.

She said the lack of activity and stimulation “left residents dormant and sleeping all the time.”

Several residents said they were left in the dark with minimal information or communication from the homes.

“Just to be left in a room and not know what is past the walls has caused a lot of emotional concern,” Cooke said.

Story continues below advertisement

The communication vacuum left vulnerable residents confused and disoriented.

“The residents didn’t know what day it was, what time it was,” Cooke said. “They were looking for nighties at noon because they couldn’t figure out what time of day it was.”

Hickling said staff shortages led to two mix-ups with his medication, which if he hadn’t noticed, would have left him in a great deal of pain.

Marrocco asked the residents for ideas on how to improve the situation in the homes.

Hickling said the key is to take care of staff, who then in turn can take better care of the residents.

“If they are not being cared for, if they are not taking the swabs and being tested in any other way, that is our lives,” Hickling said. “That is where we live. They bring it in. They take it out. Whatever they are doing was frightening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies