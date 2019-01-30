Head of missing persons review seeks mandate to examine McArthur case

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at an event at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The head of the external review looking at the way Toronto police deals with missing-persons file has asked that her mandate be broadened to include the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Justice Gloria Epstein has written a letter to the Toronto Police Board, asking to lift the restriction in her terms of reference that stopped her from examining contacts between Mr. McArthur and police.

The letter was sent after Mr. McArthur pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of first-degree murder.

"We have asked the board to amend our terms of reference to permit us to examine those events," the review's lead counsel, Marl Sandler said in an interview.

The review had been set up last year following concerns about the way Toronto police handled reports of missing people with connections to the city's Gay Village. This included not only the eight men killed by Mr. McArthur but also the highly-publicized cases of Alloura Wells and Tess Richey.

The end of the criminal proceedings in the McArthur have renewed questions about whether the serial killer could have been stopped years before his 2017 arrest.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford wouldn't ruling out calling a public inquiry into the murders of eight men but offered a strong defence of the city’s police force, whom he said are being “dumped on” over their handling of the McArthur case.

The killings began in 2010. Over the seven years that men went missing from the Gay Village, and before he was treated as a suspect, police interviewed Mr. McArthur twice, in 2013 and 2016.

Mr. Ford called the case an “absolute tragedy” and said he’ll be meeting with Toronto police to “make sure this never happens again.” But he stopped short of heeding calls from advocates who say a public inquiry is needed to investigate how police handled the case and why Mr. McArthur was able to get away with the murders.

“I’m going to sit down with our police. But you have to keep in mind, I think the police are being dumped on a little bit. They were able to capture him and [he] pleaded guilty,” Mr. Ford told reporters.

“Let’s congratulate the police rather than always going after our police. I think the police did a good job. Could there be improvements? 100 per cent there could be improvements, but overall I truly believe we have the best police services for any large city in the world.”

When asked why he wouldn’t call a public inquiry, Mr. Ford told reporters, “I never said we aren’t going to.”

“It was a tragedy, we can’t ever let this happen again, and I just want to congratulate our police for catching someone like this. And he came out, and he’s convicted, he’s done, he’s gone,” Mr. Ford said.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. But let’s just once in a while support our police rather than always attacking them. We shouldn’t be attacking our police. Yes, can we correct things within the police, 100 per cent we can correct things. They know it, I’ve talked to the chief about it, and they’re going to do everything they can. But we won’t rule out any further investigations on it."