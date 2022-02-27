The Flowerpot Rock along the Fundy Trail Parkway in New Brunswick before and after a recent storm which caused the beloved rock formation to topple.(Source: Fundy Trail Parkway/Facebook)

An iconic rock formation called the Flowerpot Rock in New Brunswick’s Bay of Fundy toppled over in a recent winter storm.

The Bay of Fundy, known for having the highest tides in the world, is lined with multiple sea stack rock formations that are one of the last stages in erosion, according to the Fundy Trail Parkway.

The organization posted about the rock falling over on its Facebook page on Friday.

The Flowerpot Rock was one such sea stack that was a popular draw for tourists because of its photogenic shape and location by the coastal trail. The rock was named for the small growth of vegetation that sat atop the seaside stack of rock, including multiple trees.

A photo posted by the Fundy Trail Parkway showed the rock formation with its top half fallen over into the water as waves crashed around it. Before the weather storm, it had a distinct green top with multiple trees.

The group said it was sad to see the formation fall, but said it was always known that erosion would lead to it breaking one day.

