Immigrant COVID-19 deaths early in pandemic about twice that of other Canadians: Statscan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Immigrant COVID-19 deaths early in pandemic about twice that of other Canadians: Statscan

Hina Alam
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Signage for a new COVID-19 screening centre at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. More than twice the number of immigrants died due to COVID-19 than non-immigrants, says a study from Statistics Canada.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canadian neighbourhoods where visible minorities live had a COVID-19 death rate about two times higher than areas that had a low proportion of immigrants, says a study from Statistics Canada.

The study looked at the pandemic from early March to July last year, when there were more than 8,300 deaths.

About 67 per cent of those deaths were reported in Quebec, 28 per cent in Ontario and three per cent in B.C. Of those, immigrants made up 48 per cent of the fatalities in Quebec, 45 per cent in Ontario and four in British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

During the early days of the pandemic, it said about 67 per cent of those deaths were reported in Quebec, 28 per cent in Ontario and three per cent in B.C.

Immigrants made up 48 per cent of the fatalities in Quebec, 45 in Ontario and four in British Columbia.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

COVID-19 had a disproportionately high impact on certain populations, the study said.

“The findings here show that immigrants’ share of deaths attributable to COVID-19 was proportionately higher than immigrants’ share in the total Canadian population. This is especially true among those younger than 65 and among males, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.”

Immigrants accounted for 30 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths among those under 65 although they make up 20 per cent of the population, it said.

Between 44 and 51 per cent of people who died from COVID-19 in Vancouver and Toronto were immigrants, the study said.

Most of the immigrants who died lived in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Other studies have concluded immigrants are at a higher risk of death because they work in essential services, may live in overcrowded or multi-generational housing, and could have lower language proficiency and health literacy.

France and the United States have shown similarly high numbers of COVID-19-related deaths among immigrants, it said. However, international migrants in Italy had no increased risk of poor outcomes compared with their Italian-born counterparts, it added.

Andy Yan, the director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program, said the data is similar to what he has been mapping and studying over the past few months, where those in communities within Toronto and Vancouver who are working blue-collar jobs have been hit harder by COVID-19.

“It’s a complicated conversation about housing and labour,” he said in an interview. “Canada’s COVID front lines are basically defined by the country’s economic and social ones.”

Yan’s study found COVID-19 hot spots were correlated with high percentages of people working in manufacturing, households where three or more people in them contributed to living costs, or where five or more people lived in one home.

Other issues compounding the risk to this group include housing conditions that may have multi-generational families living in one household or a number of people living together because of costs, Yan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lack of knowledge of English, economic instability and discrimination also add to the risk, he said.

“Race and ethnicity are not shorthand for COVID but part of the complicated story of economics, housing and the pandemic.”

The visible minorities making up many of these hot spots include South and southeast Asian populations, his correlation analysis found.

“It’s not to say that you are South Asian and you’re at risk,” he said.

“But it’s all those things that are wrapped together in terms of say labour, in terms of living conditions as opposed to ethnicity.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies