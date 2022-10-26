Immigrants now compose the largest proportion of Canada’s population in history – 23 per cent – the result of a campaign to attract primarily young, economic class newcomers to address the country’s labour shortage, according to a new release from the 2021 census.

More than half of immigrants who arrived in Canada between 2016 and 2021 were admitted under the economic stream, based on their ability to contribute to the country’s economy through their labour or investment.

The federal government’s strategy to use immigration to address a major labour shortage has proven successful: four out of five new workers who joined the work force between 2016 and 2021 were immigrants.

Immigrants are increasingly settling outside of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver – Canada’s three major urban centres – choosing homes in regions such as Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo or Ottawa-Gatineau instead. Dramatic growth was seen in Atlantic Canada, where the share of newcomers nearly tripled from 2006 to 2021.

A major driver of this shift is the crisis in affordable housing, especially in major cities and the municipalities that surround them. One in seven recent immigrants was deemed “in core housing need” according to a previous census release.

“Economic opportunity, joining family and the general appeal of the area is one of the reasons why people settle where they settle,” said Tina Chui, Statistics Canada’s director of diversity and socio-cultural statistics, at a press conference in Ottawa. “And don’t forget we now have specific policies that attract people or settle people in specific regions across the country.”

One-third of economic stream immigrants came through the provincial nominee program, which seeks to settle immigrants outside of the three major urban centres. The vast majority of economic immigrants to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island came through this program.

There has also been a shift in the countries immigrants are arriving from, part of a half-century trend that has seen a decline in immigration from European and a rise in Asian immigration. For the first time, India has become the top source country for immigrants: 18.6 per cent are from there, followed by the Philippines (11.4 per cent) and China (8.9 per cent).

The growth of the Indian immigrant population is due in large part to those recruited through the federal skilled worker or provincial nominee programs, but many others land here as international students (India has also been the top source country for international students for the last several years) and after a few years of work, apply for permanent residency.

While 69.4 per cent of immigrants report a mother tongue other than English or French, nearly all of them – 92.7 per cent – report being able to conduct a conversation in one of the official languages. Part of the application process for economic immigrants evaluates official language proficiency.

Canada will continue leaning on immigrants to counter the effects of its low fertility rate, which has been declining since 2009. While the population replacement level is 2.1 children per woman, in 2020, the rate in Canada was 1.4 children per woman. Population growth in Canada is now driven by immigration and Statistics Canada projects that immigrants could make up about one-third of the country’s population by 2041.