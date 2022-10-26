In this 2020 file photo, pedestrians walk down St. Catherine street in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.

Immigrants now make up the largest portion of the population since Confederation, with more than 8.3 million people in the country who were, or had ever been, a landed immigrant or permanent resident.

Statistics Canada says immigration is the main driver of population growth, in part because of the aging population and low fertility rates in the country.

Immigrants also made up four-fifths of labour force growth from 2016 to 2021.

Previously, the majority of immigrants to Canada came from Europe, but now most immigrants come from Asia, including the Middle East.

One in five immigrants to Canada were born in India, making it the top country of birth for recent arrivals.