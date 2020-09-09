Immigrants, refugees made up disproportionate percentage of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases: report

Open this photo in gallery A health-care workers does testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The Canadian Press

A new report finds immigrants, refugees and other newcomers accounted for nearly 44 per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases in the first half of the year.

That’s despite the fact overall testing rates were lower for those groups, and that they comprised just one quarter of the population.

The non-profit research institute ICES examined health administrative data collected between January 15th and June 13th, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Immigrants and refugees who worked in health-care, especially women, accounted for a disproportionate number of cases.

The report’s lead author, Dr. Astrid Guttmann, notes many immigrants and refugees face systemic inequities including lower pay and precarious employment that may not offer sick leave.

She adds many also face language barriers and are more likely to live in crowded and multi-generational households, making it more difficult to isolate when cases occur.

The study excludes long-term care residents and those not eligible for provincial health coverage, such as asylum seekers awaiting refugee hearings.