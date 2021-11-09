A woman walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Aug. 21.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec needs to quickly provide a coherent plan on how it intends to offer third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the general population, Dr. Andre Veillette, an immunologist at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, said Monday.

The province announced in late September it would offer people in long-term care homes and seniors residences booster shots to prevent outbreaks among vulnerable residents. Since August, Quebec has offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people who are severely immunocompromised.

While boosters for the general population weren’t part of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendations at the end of October, provinces such as Ontario and British Columbia have already announced plans to expand eligibility for third shots.

As of Nov. 6, several groups of Ontarians have been eligible for booster doses, including those aged 70 and older; health-care workers; people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson; and First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members. In British Columbia, the policy is similar, and the government has also announced a plan to give all people 18 and older a third shot starting January 2022.

Veillette said Quebec needs to expand eligibility for booster shots as soon as possible. “Obviously, 80-year-old people and older who are staying at home are very concerned,” he said in an interview. “The health-care workers, people who go to hospitals are also concerned.”

The Health Department has recommended an interval of six months between the second COVID-19 vaccine dose and a booster shot. But so far it has not announced plans to administer third shots for groups such as seniors living at home, health workers or people deemed at risk of health complications.

Protection from two doses after six months remains high for the general population, especially against severe infection and death, but Veillette said the level of antibodies that protects against illness will inevitably start to decline.

“Some people will say it’s not a problem, because of what we call memory cells,” Veillette said. “That’s when your antibodies are low, then the memory cells are activated if you get infected, and then a week later, they will make a lot of antibodies.”

The problem, he said, is that for some people – and maybe eventually for everybody – a week of infection is too long to wait for the antibodies to kick in.

Veillette said the government’s immediate priority should be identifying high-risk groups and giving them third doses. He also said he believes boosters will eventually be available for all Quebecers, even for young people.

“We have billions of doses in Ottawa waiting on shelves, and tens of millions more have been bought for next year by the government,” Veillette said. “The vaccines are available.”

While Quebec’s Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for an interview, the public health institute said the immunization committee will soon address the situation.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Christian Dube will be holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon about the province’s vaccination campaign.

Quebec reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Health officials said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by six, to 219, and there were 45 people in intensive care, a drop of three.

The Health Department said 9,406 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. Quebec’s public health institute said about 90.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Quebec has 5,219 active reported cases of COVID-19.

