Impaired drivers in Ontario to face tougher penalties including lifetime suspension

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is set to announce new legislation that would impose stiffer penalties on those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The minister of transportation says the government is introducing tough new measures, including lifetime licence suspensions, to protect families and keep people on the road safe.

Prabmeet Sarkaria says the lives of Ontario families are torn apart by the “careless and shameful actions of impaired drivers.”

The proposed law would impose a lifetime licence suspension on those convicted of impaired driving causing death.

The government would also require anyone convicted of impaired driving to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle and undergo mandatory remedial education and treatment for first and second-time alcohol and drug-related offences respectively.

Sarkaria is expected to announce the legislation at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. in Toronto.