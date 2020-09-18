Impaired driving charges laid against man in Brampton crash that killed mother, three daughters

Open this photo in gallery Karolina Ciasullo was killed along with her three daughters in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., in June. Handout

Police have laid drug-related charges in a fatal collision that left a woman and her three young children dead in Brampton, Ont.

The crash happened on June 18 when police said a 20-year-old driver travelling at a high rate of speed collided with the woman’s SUV before colliding head on with another vehicle.

The dead have been identified as 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three children: six-year-old Klara, three-year-old Lilianna and one-year-old Mila.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady Robertson, of Caledon, was charged in June with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one additional count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Peel Regional Police say their ongoing investigation resulted in Robertson being charged with four additional counts of impaired operation causing death by drugs.

They say Robertson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.