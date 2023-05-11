Open this photo in gallery: Tailings samples are tested in Calgary on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil is facing more wastewater problems at its Kearl oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued a notice of non-compliance to the company after chemicals associated with oilsands tailings were found at an off-site well at levels that exceed provincial guidelines.

Sulphates have been detected at a well that is 100 metres from the Muskeg River, a tributary of the Athabasca River.

The chemicals are not particularly harmful in themselves, but are tracked because they are often found in high concentrations in tailings, which are toxic.

The regulator says the problem is unrelated to two previous releases of tailings-contaminated wastewater at the mine and is not associated with a tailings pond.

Imperial must now provide a plan to delineate the problem and bring its operations back into compliance.