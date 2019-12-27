 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

In 2019, Canadians directed most GoFundMe donations to children in desperate need of expensive medical treatments

Patrick White
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Terry Pirovolakis and his 18-month old son Michael, who suffers from a rare neurodegenerative disease, play during a family outing at a Toronto beach in July.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The homepage for Michael’s fundraiser is a study in how to break hearts.

At the top is an image of a smiling baby boy with bright blue eyes. Below is a description of the Cure SPG50 campaign with a knee-buckling first line: “I’m Terry, Michael’s dad, and my son is withering away right in front of me.”

Born on Dec. 17, 2017, Michael Pirovolakis was diagnosed with a rare and slow-progressing neurodegenerative disease, SPG50, that moves from the toes to the brain as a person moves through childhood. A neurologist told the Toronto family that Michael would lose function in his legs by the age of 10, followed by his arms and, eventually, his brain.

Story continues below advertisement

But there was hope.

Researchers believe an experimental gene therapy could cure SPG50, but the disease is so rare – just 60 cases diagnosed in the world – that no drug company would put up the money necessary for research and clinical trials. About $3-million was needed to complete that work and, potentially, treat Michael and dozens of children in other countries.

When Michael’s father, Terry, learned this, he decided he would simply raise the cash himself.

Earlier this year, he made his pitch public on GoFundMe, the online fundraising platform, unsure of what to expect.

“We didn’t think anyone but friends and families would help us,” Mr. Pirovolakis said.

In mid-December, GoFundMe declared his “"Cure Michael” campaign its top-grossing Canadian fundraiser of the year at $995,379. The website’s list of top fundraising campaigns for the year offers a glimpse at trends in Canadian generosity.

Last year, the Humboldt bus crash topped the list with a record-breaking $15-million raised for affected families. But rounding out the list were three legal defence funds related to two contentious court cases: one for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, the naval officer who faced a charge of breach of trust before the Crown abandoned the case last May ($243,875 raised); another for Gerald Stanley, the Saskatchewan farmer who was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Cree man who drove onto his property ($223,327 raised); and one for the family of Colten Boushie, the man Mr. Stanley shot ($204,048 raised).

Story continues below advertisement

This year, no politically charged legal funds cracked the top 10 list. Canadians on GoFundMe directed their donations more toward children in desperate need of expensive medical treatments. In addition to the Cure Michael campaign, there were two separate fundraisers on the list for children needing a $2.8-million treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (total of $1,007,641 raised) and one for a girl requiring an experimental bone marrow transplant ($473,044).

For the Cure Michael campaign alone, more than 7,000 donations come in from all over the world and at all hours of the day and night. While many of the donations are anonymous, GoFundMe figures show British Columbians are the biggest donors to the site, with Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Victoria holding down the top-five spots on the list of most generous Canadian cities.

“This story really resonated,” Mr. Pirovolakis said. “People hear our story and realize these kids can be cured and think, ‘We can’t let this happen.’”

A Globe and Mail story on the Cure Michael campaign, published in July, helped bring in $120,000 in a single day, he said.

“I woke up the morning that story came out and I was amazed,” he said. “We had 800 donations between the time the story went live, at 4 a.m., and the time I checked the page around 9 a.m.”

The family has also remortgaged their house and cashed in their retirement savings.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite those donations, the campaign is only one-third of the way toward funding the complex work needed to come up with a cure in partnership with U.S. researchers.

SPG50, or Spastic Paraplegia 50, is a disorder in the gene AP4M1. The proposed therapy would use the AAV virus to deliver working DNA to Michael’s cells that would turn on the missing gene.

This month in Boston, researchers are testing the virus on Michael’s skin cells. In about four months, mice will be injected with the drug and closely observed.

“Basically, the next 18 months is about safety testing the drug,” Mr. Pirovolakis said.

Assuming all tests go well, the campaign will need $1.2-million to create enough of the drug for up to 20 children. A further $1-million will be used to form a company to submit the drug for U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing and clinical testing.

In trials, the drug would be injected into the spinal column. “According to the plan, one injection would work for life,” Mr. Pirovolakis said. “It’s crazy stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies