In historic first, MPP uses Indigenous language in Ontario Legislature

Open this photo in gallery: NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa holds an eagle feather as he stands in the Ontario legislature in Toronto, on May 28, and speaks in his language, Oji-Cree, the first time in history that Indigenous language has been used in the provincial legislature to ask a question of the government.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

After a lengthy standing ovation from all parties in the Ontario Legislature, Sol Mamakwa, the only First Nations MPP in the province, rose to speak in his mother tongue on Tuesday – making history.

While he first began his remarks with the often-heard word, miigwech – which translates to “thank you” – he continued for 10 minutes in Anishininiimowin, known in English as Oji-Cree. It marked the first time an Indigenous language was granted full status in proceedings at Queen’s Park.

Until now, only English and French were recognized with simultaneous translation services and transcriptions in the official record of debates known as Hansard. But a recent rule change championed by Mr. Mamakwa means that, with two days’ notice to allow for translation to be arranged, Indigenous languages are welcome in the chamber where Ontario’s laws are made.

“We assume strength in speaking our language, and it’s like a healing medicine,” Mr. Mamakwa, the NDP MPP for the vast and remote northwestern riding of Kiiwetinoong, told the House, according to the simultaneous translation. The speech focused on the need to preserve Indigenous languages, which were at one time banned in residential schools attended by many First Nations people.

Two Oji-Cree translators sat in the glassed-in corner booth normally occupied by their French and English counterparts. Scores of friends, family and First Nations leaders, some in headdresses, looked on from the galleries, including Mr. Mamakwa’s 79-year-old mother, Kezia Mamakwa, who got a standing ovation of her own when her son told the legislature before his speech that it was her birthday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has spoken before of his fondness for Mr. Mamakwa, listened to the MPP’s address with the translation earpiece pressed firmly to his ear. The Premier dashed across the aisle to warmly embrace Mr. Mamakwa afterward, amid another standing ovation.

Mr. Mamakwa, his party’s deputy leader, then rose first in Question Period to use his own language to ask why Mr. Ford’s government had failed to build a 76-bed long-term care home in Sioux Lookout, about 300 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, where First Nations elders from across Kiiwetinoong could be cared for closer to their home communities and in their own languages. He said Mr. Ford had first promised it in 2018.

“Elders like my mother should not have to wait seven years to access a long-term care bed in Sioux Lookout,” Mr. Mamakwa said, adding that 100 beds were now needed. “The system has failed them.”

At first, Mr. Ford let his Minister of Long-Term Care, Stan Cho, answer. With sombre respect replacing the typical Question Period theatrics, Mr. Cho offered to speak to Mr. Mamakwa in his office about the issue. But then Mr. Ford himself rose, praised the NDP MPP, and pledged to get the new care home built.

“I went to Sioux Lookout,” Mr. Ford said. “You remember I went up there, and I committed that I am going to build that long-term care home. And I am committing today, in public: We will be building those beds.”

The renewed promise was sealed with another hug and a handshake in the middle of the chamber, and another standing ovation.

First Nation leaders said the move to allow Indigenous languages in Ontario’s legislature sends a powerful message. They seek to preserve and promote Oji-Cree and other Indigenous languages, many of which are threatened with extinction.

Among those looking on was Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, an umbrella organization that represents 49 Ontario First Nations.

“Especially in a very colonial institution, like where we are right now, to be able to hear your language spoken, it’s pretty significant,” he said.

A similar rule allowing for Indigenous languages, with notice to allow for translation, has been in place since 2019 in the House of Commons in Ottawa. The Senate allowed Inuktitut in its debates in 2008. Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon also allow Indigenous languages in their debates. Mr. Mamakwa said he hoped more legislatures would now take similar steps.

Tuesday’s historic moment was the result of an exchange between Mr. Mamakwa and PC House Leader Paul Calandra several weeks ago. Mr. Calandra said that, until then, he had been unaware Indigenous languages were not allowed in the legislature. Over a subsequent breakfast with the NDP MPP, they worked out the rule change.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Calandra said making it possible to do away with the need for two-days’ notice is a goal. But he said it is difficult, as translators often live in remove communities.

After Question Period, Mr. Mamakwa told reporters he remembered sitting in detention at his residential school, where he was forbidden from speaking the language he had just used to question the Premier.

“This is 30 years ago. We were not allowed to speak our languages,” said the 53-year-old from Kingfisher Lake First Nation, which has a population of 500 and is about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

“I’ve been here six years. What took so long? What took so long for me to speak my language in this place?”

