Open this photo in gallery: Children skate at hockey practice at Cabot Stadium in Bonavista, N.L., a facility built in 1960 with a regulation-sized rink.

For anyone visiting Newfoundland, Bonavista is a must-see. During the fair-weather months, whales, puffins and warm ocean breezes keep tourists steadily rolling into the fishing village, located at the tip of the Bonavista Peninsula on the east coast.

But when the temperatures dip below zero, it’s the residents who remain. And they more than anyone know how important connection is in their remote environment. The peninsula is home to around 12,000 people spread over roughly 1,600 square kilometres.

You wouldn’t expect to find a world-class destination for a crowd to gather indoors on this sparsely populated stretch of land along Iceberg Alley. But Bonavista offers the perfect place to meet, socialize and skate off the winter blues: the Cabot Stadium, a state-of-the art ice rink with regulation-sized dimensions.

Open this photo in gallery: The NHL jerseys of two Bonavista locals, Adam Pardy and Michael Ryder, get pride of place in Cabot Stadium.

Since it was built in 1960, the stadium has played host to countless hockey tournaments, curling matches and figure skating competitions. It was graced by the Stanley Cup in 2011 when NHL champion Michael Ryder, playing for the Boston Bruins at the time, brought it home for a visit. And the hand-painted, vintage signs and wooden benches offer a good dose of nostalgia.

It’s not just the locals who make use of the stadium. Many travel from farther away to use the professional-grade facility, like Jolita D’entremont and her daughter Mya, who drive more than 50 minutes each way from Plate Cove West to hit the ice with the Silver Wings Skating Club. Some, like Jeffery Tremblett and his grandson Bentley, travel from as far as Summerville, driving about an hour each way three times a week for hockey practice.

Bonavista has produced two NHL hockey players – Ryder and Adam Pardy, as well as provincial champion figure skater Matthew Lawlor. The current mayor, John Norman, was himself an accomplished figure skater and a coach with the Silver Wings for many years. The stadium is both a place for athletes to excel and for residents to connect, including Anastasiia Safiamiuk, who relocated to Bonavista with her family from Ukraine in 2022. “We didn’t have any opportunities to skate in such a wonderful skating rink in Ukraine. This is special,” she says.

Open this photo in gallery: Shafts of light come through the storm clouds over Bonavista Bay, an area known for spectacular sunsets. The peninsula is a good place to view passing icebergs, particularly in May and June.

Jolita D’entremont, a former competitive skater, doesn't mind the long commute from Plate Cove West so daughter Mya Keough can skate at Cabot two or three times a week. ‘It reminds me of when I was Mya’s age, and my mom would do a similiar drive,’ she says. Jeffery Tremblett lives in Summerville, an hour’s drive away, and comes here three times a week with grandson Bentley Michael Greening-Butt. Mr. Tremblett has family in Bonavista, so ‘we always have somewhere to crash if we run into bad weather.’

Open this photo in gallery: Sue-Ann Johnson, head coach at the Silver Wings Skating Club, trains skater Hannah Stringer with a jumping harness, a tool coaches can use to guide students who are learning a new skill.

Hand-painted signs, such as this one outlining the rules for visitors, add to the unique retro vibe of the stadium. Above the scoreboard, one of the signs honours Michael Ryder, one of the more famous people to play here.

Open this photo in gallery: The Bonavista Curling League, which meets at the stadium every week, has more than 90 members and climbing.

Fred Groves is a retired high-school teacher and long-time member of the curling league. Now in his 80s, he has enjoyed Cabot Stadium since it was built, and intends to keep doing so whenever he can. Anastasiia Safiamiuk brings daughters Solomiia and Kseiia to skate at the stadium. Ms. Safiamiuk, her husband and their three children moved to Bonavista a year and a half ago; they enjoy the ‘slower pace of life,’ she says.