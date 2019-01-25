In the information age, Canada is falling behind

Government data illuminate a society and show where the problems lie. Yet, even in this data-driven age, Canada is often flying blind.

The Globe and Mail has uncovered myriad data deficits, culled from dozens of interviews, research reports, government documents, international searches and feedback from our own newsroom.

Many of the gaps are fixable, by making information more accessible and adopting best practices from other countries. We’ll be adding to this list and welcome your input on the gaps that matter most to you.