Data Gap
In the information age, Canada is falling behind
On everything from public health to housing, the economy and education, the country does not have the data it needs to make smart decisions. We are tracking the gaps and their effect on your everyday life
Government data illuminate a society and show where the problems lie. Yet, even in this data-driven age, Canada is often flying blind.
The Globe and Mail has uncovered myriad data deficits, culled from dozens of interviews, research reports, government documents, international searches and feedback from our own newsroom.
Many of the gaps are fixable, by making information more accessible and adopting best practices from other countries. We’ll be adding to this list and welcome your input on the gaps that matter most to you.
* By data gap, we mean areas at the national level in which data are not collected or readily accessible. These could be areas where there is no ability to compare across provinces or cities, where the existing information is years out of date, published infrequently or not comparable with prior years.
CREDITS: Reporting and writing by TAVIA GRANT and ERIC ANDREW-GEE; Design and development by JEREMY AGIUS; Illustration by ROB DOBI; Editing by RENATA D’ALIESIO; Multimedia editing by LAURA BLENKINSOP; Illustration direction by MING WONG
Thanks to The Globe newsroom for contributing suggestions. The Globe consulted many organizations, subject-matter experts and government officials for this project.
Is there a data gap you would like filled?
Globe and Mail reporters will continue to collect and report on data gaps that affect Canadians. If you have one in mind, please submit a description of it. Data gaps will be investigated by our reporters before they are published.