In the heart of Toronto, a vibrant celebration of Latin rhythms pulses through the night. La Rumba Buena, an all-vinyl salsa night, celebrates the diverse heritage of a genre with deep importance to the Latin diaspora. Originating from the rhythms of Cuban music, salsa bears the imprint of various influences, including African, Spanish and Caribbean heritage.

For Toronto’s Garret Keown (DJ Drumspeak) and Anton Tabuns (DJ Blancon), the event marks their journey of exploring diverse Latin rhythms and curating a global collection of vinyl records.

Open this photo in gallery: La Rumba Buena Founders, Anton Blancon (DJ Blancon) and Garret Keown (DJ Drumspeak), at the last La Rumba Buena night of the year.

Influenced and inspired by “salsatecas,” dance clubs in California and Havana, Keown and Tabuns first began collecting the records and seamlessly integrating brief salsa sets into their continuing DJ sessions. They noticed an immediate shift in energy on the dance floor, and as their record collection expanded, so did their desire to curate nights solely dedicated to the genre.

“The essence of La Rumba Buena came after my time in Colombia. I came back with a boat load of records, and our commitment has only grown stronger,” Keown said.

Seeing a gap for an old-school vinyl salsa night in the city, they launched La Rumba Buena , which means “a great party” in Spanish, kicking off at Yauca’s Lounge on Dovercourt in February, 2016, and later moving to BSMT 254. The event recently settled into a new home at a coffee shop called 915 Dupont. Initially considered a one-time location, that changed after a hugely successful La Rumba Buena night last September. Afterward, the owner of the venue asked for their return, leading to the start of a new residency.

Even after all these years, Keown says the salsa nights still feel fresh, and credit goes to the people.

“It’s truly a distinctive crowd. Salsa is intergenerational, and people tend to lose themselves over the course of the night in a beautiful way,” Keown said.

Open this photo in gallery: In creating La Rumba Buena, Mr. Keown and Mr. Blancon were influenced and inspired by the ‘salsatecas’ dance clubs in California and Havana.

Their job remains the same: to recapture and unearth vintage records that celebrate the sounds of the Latin diaspora. The project takes them across the globe with frequent visits to Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and notably, New York, a city that stands out as a crucial hub for the music’s origin and popularization.

Having celebrated the last salsa event of 2023 on Nov. 18, a lingering excitement among regulars sets the stage for La Rumba Buena’s anticipated kickoff in 2024, on Feb. 9. This year, the DJs will play host to a total of 12 La Rumba Buena nights.

Regulars rarely miss a night, says Tabuns. “That, for me, is mind-blowing, and because of that, we aim to continue providing a space for those community members who have deeply resonated with the music we’re playing.”

In the heart of Toronto a vibrant celebration of Latin rhythms pulses through the night. La Rumba Buena, an all-vinyl salsa night, celebrates the diverse heritage of salsa music, a genre with deep importance in the Latin diaspora. Originating from the rhythms of Cuban music salsa bears the imprint of various influences, including African, Spanish, and Caribbean heritage. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.