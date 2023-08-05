Lowrider culture and history goes back far beyond the West Coast gangster rap image most associate it with today. The roots date to the postwar years of the 1940s when returning Mexican-American serviceman began modifying their cars alongside the growing hot rod culture of white America.

But wanting to differentiate themselves as a form of self-expression, the lowriders went in the opposite direction from the hot rods.

“Where the hot rods are built for speed, with the backs lifted up, big wheels and the front low like a drag car, the Latinos would use sandbags, stones, whatever heavy thing they could get their hands on, to get their cars as low as possible. ‘Low and Slow’ is the motto,” says Jeff Forgione, owner of custom fabrication shop Switches and Thangs and president of the Toronto chapter of Majestics Car Club.

Mr. Forgione has been building lowriders in Toronto for almost 20 years. Before he had his own shop – where he now builds cars that can take up to two years to complete and cost upward of $250,000 – he learned by tinkering in his driveway, which is the way most in the community build their cars.

Jeff Forgione owns Switches and Thangs in the west end of Toronto, where he builds cars that cost upwards of a quarter million dollars. Two lowriders with their hydraulics locked in a raised stance. The modern lowrider was born after the surplus of WWII aircraft hydraulic parts were modified to be used in cars pictured here, lock in a raised stance.

Family and togetherness are key parts of the low riding culture in Toronto and across the globe.

As these original lowriders grew in popularity and began to take on more cultural significance within the Mexican-American Chicano movement in late 1950s California, laws were passed to restrict the use of cars modified to be lower than the bottom of its rims. In response, the surplus of Second World War aircraft hydraulics parts were used by the Chicano community to lift the cars on command, giving birth to the modern lowrider that can be raised, dropped and bounced off the ground.

Since the rise of West Coast gangster rap in the 1980s, the lowriders popularity has exploded to reach all parts of the globe, with established car clubs in countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, France and Japan, which is currently home to arguably the biggest lowrider scene in the world today.

While the association with rap music has led to the spread of lowriding and the culture around it, it’s also brought with it a negative connotation to gangs and crime – an association Mr. Forgione rejects.

“It’s a passion for cars, art and community and we’re paying homage to the culture appropriately,” says Mr. Forgione. “I mean, I can’t imagine those guys in LA back in the day would ever imagine that this would ever have reached Japan. I think they’d be proud, as they should be.”

Abel Giroux, president of the Montreal chapter of the Luxurious Car Club with his 1958 Chevrolet Impala, estimates his car's value at approx. $250,000 USD, although he maintains it is priceless. 'It's more than a car, it's art, it's a moving canvas. It's all custom, there are no parts at Canadian Tire. It's art, plus blood, sweat, and tears.'

Jeff Forgione activates the switches inside a lowrider that controls the hydraulics systems. Airbrushed details in a 'Cholo' art style painted on a Chevrolet lowrider. Cholo refers to a sub-culture within the Mexican-American Chicano culture, both originating in Los Angeles

Alvaro Cervantes, founder and president of the Solitos Lowrider Car Club, is an immigrant from Guatemala, having arrived in Canada in the 1970s. 'When people are exposed to this culture you see that it's about family. You don't see no drugs or (gang) bangers out here. It's Brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles, my son, everyone's involved. These cars are our family jewels,' says Cervantes. 'It's more than a car to us who are in this full-time, it's a way of life. I don't own a lowrider, I am a lowrider.' 'For me, I was like born into it.' Says Adam Giroux. 'When I was born, my dad already had a lowrider so I grew up around him and his friends. For me, it's different, not like I got into this culture, more like it got into me. With my dad, we fix cars, hop them, break them, and fix them, it's just life.'

Open this photo in gallery: Recent newcomers from Mexico, Pelon Macias (left), and siblings Joselin and Eden Guiterrez at the Majestics BBQ in Toronto on Saturday, July 22, 2023. 'It makes me proud to see people make lowriding their own. I feel represented all over the world, it's cool to see your style, your art, and culture represented in other countries,' says Macias.

