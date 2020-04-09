Incoming rain, snow could raise risk of flooding along Saint John River in New Brunswick

Open this photo in gallery A New Brunswick flag is seen floating in flood water from the Saint John River, in Waterborough, N.B., in a May 13, 2018, file photo. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

People along the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being advised to remain vigilant over the coming days as expected snow, rain and possible ice movement raise the risk of flooding.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for today and Friday, followed by rain next Monday and Tuesday.

River Watch officials are watching closely for ice movement in the upper Saint John River basin, which would increase the risk of ice jams.

At the moment there are two minor ice jams, one near Ste-Anne-de-Madawaska, on the Saint John River, and one at the mouth of the Tobique River.

Officials say water levels remain below flood levels in all areas, but the situation could change quickly.

New Brunswickers in flood-prone areas are reminded to have an evacuation plan and to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

