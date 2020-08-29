Increase in backyard birdfeeders driving demand for sunflower seeds

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Increase in backyard birdfeeders driving demand for sunflower seeds

Hina Alam
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People stop to take photos in a sunflower field just outside Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have left a lot of people feeling caged with many reaching out to their feathered friends by topping up their birdfeeders and driving up demand for sunflower seeds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

John Woods/The Canadian Press

The lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have left a lot of people feeling caged, and as many reach out to their feathered friends for company, demand for sunflower seeds is rising.

Daryl Rex of the Manitoba Crop Alliance noted the demand for sunflower birdseed has soared by about 10 to 15 per cent this year.

“Seems like with COVID, people are staying at home and feeding birds more,” Rex said in an interview Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with that increased demand has come an increase in prices, he said, as well as a growth in the crop’s footprint in Manitoba.

The price of sunflower seeds has increased by about 10 to 15 cents per pound, from an average of about 25 cents per pound to as much as 40 cents, Rex said.

For the past three or four years, he said the area for planting sunflowers had been around 200 to 245 square kilometres, but this year that increased to about 365.

Ben Friesen, purchasing manager for sunflowers at the grain supplier Scoular Canada, said farmers were asked to increase planting of sunflowers by about 10 per cent or “probably a little bit more” this year to meet the heightened demand.

Most of the calculation for how much area is devoted to sunflowers is done in November and December, he said.

“The supply last year was run right down. There was no stocks left,” he said. “So, then we as buyers were encouraging farmers to grow more sunflowers.”

As demand went up in the early months of the lockdown, however, he said farmers increased their plantings even further.

Story continues below advertisement

“Going into April-May when the farmers were still just planting we saw the increase already starting at that time. So then, maybe late in the season as late as May, some of the farmers made some last-minute changes and ended up planting sunflowers instead of some of the crops that they might have otherwise.”

While the demand for the confectionery sunflowers — those that are roasted and eaten or put in candy bars — has remained “fairly stable,” Friesen said, the sale of birdseed has soared.

Sunflower seeds for birds are smaller while those used in confectionery are larger with grey stripes, Friesen said.

Canada is the world’s 13th largest exporter and 25th largest producer of sunflower seeds, according to the federal government’s agriculture website. Manitoba is the nation’s largest producer of sunflower seed, according to the province’s website.

As for what’s causing the increased demand, Graham Sorenson, the B.C. projects co-ordinator for the non-profit Birds Canada, said his organization has seen an extraordinary surge in interest from backyard birders and new birdwatchers in recent months.

Most migratory birds start returning to Vancouver in April, he said. And it was probably during April and May when a lot of people began realizing the presence of these feathered creatures as they were spending more time at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the questions the organization has been getting from new birdwatchers include how to get started and connect with other birders, he said.

One of the main things Birds Canada does, Sorenson said, is to point people to resources such as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

He believes birdwatching will continue to soar as a hobby even after the pandemic winds down or even comes to some kind of stop.

Friesen, the grain seller, said most farmers and sellers also believe the demand for birdseed will continue next year.

Sorenson described birdwatching as being part of something bigger than yourself.

“You can be in your home seeing birds that might breed here year round, or some birds that have travelled up to the boreal forest, and they’re coming back through your lawn and eating food out of your lawn,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And then they’re gonna travel south to Central America or to South America. And so, this kind of feeling of being part of something really big … migration and big travel of many, many birds is really cool and really special.”

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies