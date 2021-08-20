Increase in B.C. COVID-19 cases prompts restrictions in Interior Health

British Columbia health officials are expanding COVID-19 restrictions across the Interior Health region as the case count leaps in the area.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says restrictions currently in place in the central Okanagan, such as mandatory mask wearing and reduced limits on indoor and outdoor events, will be expanded across the region in an effort to limit the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The province has seen a leap in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with many occurring in the Interior Health region, which Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix attributed to lower vaccination rates.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry says the displacement of many residents because of the wildfires has made containing COVID-19 especially challenging.

She says the larger caseload is placing too much pressure on local health services, prompting them to widen the safety measures to the entire region.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.