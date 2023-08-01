Open this photo in gallery: A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., on June 16.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province will increase signage at a highway intersection where a crash between a minibus and transport truck killed 17 people in June.

Stefanson’s comment comes after another crash Monday at the same intersection left three people in hospital.

Stefanson says a government safety review of the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 is still underway.

But as an interim measure, she says, the province will look at what kind of signage could be put up to warn drivers as they approach the juncture.

RCMP say an initial investigation into the Monday crash determined a southbound pickup truck on Highway 5 entered the intersection and collided with an eastbound SUV.

Mounties say the two vehicles then hit a third one that was waiting at a stop sign.