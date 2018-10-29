Incumbent mayor wins B.C. election decided by pulling a name out of a box

The winner of the mayor’s race in Peachland, B.C., has been decided by a pulling a name from a box because the top two candidates remained tied after a judicial recount on Monday.
Provincial court Judge Ellen Burdett oversaw the manual count of the vote, which was tied at 804 votes each for incumbent Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough.
In keeping with Peachland’s election procedures, Burdett drew a name out of the box and declared that Fortin was selected for a four-year term.
The race in the small community drew attention because of how the tie was settled in a process similar to drawing a name from a hat.
It’s not the first time a political race was decided by chance.
In 2015, Liberal Alan McIsaac won a seat in the P.E.I. legislature after a tie was broken by a coin toss.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.