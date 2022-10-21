A Toronto city councillor who was running for re-election next week has died.

Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was saddened to learn of Cynthia Lai’s death on Friday afternoon.

He said he knew Lai for more than 20 years, and was impressed by her professionalism in her various roles as a politician and a past president of the Toronto Real Estate Board.

Tory described the east Toronto councillor as a cheerful optimist and a warm presence at city hall.

The mayor said he had asked for flags at city buildings to be lowered to half-mast in Lai’s honour.

Lai was first elected in 2018 and was seeking re-election in Monday’s municipal vote.