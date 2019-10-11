 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Independent review to examine mass die-off at southern Newfoundland salmon farm

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm.

The Canadian Press

Provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says an independent review will be carried out after a mass die-off at a southern Newfoundland salmon farm as the government looks at changing its aquaculture regulations.

Byrne says the review will be conducted by Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Marine Institute.

He says his department is also changing regulations under the Aquaculture Act to compel aquaculture companies to disclose information publicly when a major mortality occurs.

Story continues below advertisement

Byrne says Northern Harvest Sea Farms first reported what he says was a “mass mortality event” to the province on Sept. 3.

The company has attributed the deaths to lack of oxygen as the fish clustered together while seeking relief from higher-than-usual water temperatures.

Earlier this week, NDP member Jim Dinn asked Byrne for an investigation to be carried out by Environment and Climate Change Canada, or an environmental consulting firm paid for by the company.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter