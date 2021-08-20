Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur’s Amazon Prime Video special to debut on Aug. 27

Open this photo in gallery Renowned Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur is set to debut her first-ever taped show on Amazon Prime Video. Amrita Singh/The Canadian Press

Renowned Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur is set to debut her first-ever taped show on Amazon Prime Video.

The company says “Rupi Kaur Live” will premiere in Canada and the United States on Aug. 27.

Kaur is a New York Times bestselling author, artist and performer who soared to fame with her poetry collections and illustrations on Instagram, where she has 4.3 million followers.

The one-hour show “Rupi Kaur Live” was filmed in early 2020 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the special, she performs poetry from her three books: “milk and honey,” “the sun and her flowers,” and “home body.”

Her website says she also shares funny and intimate stories about the inspiration behind her work, touching on themes of love, sisterhood, trauma, healing, immigration, empowerment and feminism.

