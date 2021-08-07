 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Indigenous chief calls for recognition of fishing treaty rights ahead of elections

Halifax, Canada
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack provides an update on the community's planned fishing season in Indian Brook, N.S. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has issued an appeal ahead of the provincial and widely anticipated federal elections for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples fishing treaty rights.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation says the impacts of colonization and the residential school system have had a stranglehold on Indigenous communities for decades.

He says the Mi’kmaq community in central Nova Scotia has the highest percentage of childhood poverty in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Sack says a sustainable fishery would help address the economic disparity by providing the Indigenous community with a livelihood.

But he says the strict restrictions and limitations on what Indigenous fishers can catch and sell further perpetuates the cycle of injustice.

Sack is calling on all levels of government to recognize treaty rights.

“There has never been a truly nation-to-nation understanding,” he said in a statement. “It is time for governments to recognize that a treaty is an agreement between two equal bodies.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies