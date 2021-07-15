Indigenous group calls for RCMP to investigate sign as hate crime

Open this photo in gallery The sign was put up this week on Muskoday First Nation, which is about 30 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert. HO/The Canadian Press

An Indigenous organization in Saskatchewan has filed a complaint with RCMP after someone put up a sign with derogatory comments on First Nations land.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling the move racist and the content on the sign ignorant.

The sign was put up this week on Muskoday First Nation, which is about 30 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

Part of the sign said “White Lives Matter Too” and a shoe was hung up referencing the vigils taking place across the country for what are believed to be the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children found in unmarked graves at former residential schools.

Chief Ava Bear says acts of racism and ignorance cannot continue without punishment.

She says the RCMP needs to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

