Indigenous leaders, Saskatchewan want federal action on residential school deaths

Open this photo in gallery Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron talks during a news conference at the Turvey Centre in Regina on Aug. 22, 2019. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Saskatchewan government say they want Ottawa to help research undocumented deaths and burials at residential schools in the province.

Federation Chief Bobby Cameron says finding the children’s remains and giving them proper burials is important to help First Nations communities and families find closure.

The federation has compiled a list of initial sites where it hopes to complete radar ground searches.

Similar technology uncovered the remains of 215 children on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

The former residential school sites the federation wants surveyed in Saskatchewan include Onion Lake, Beauval, Guy Hill, Lebret, Sturgeon Landing and the Lestock-Touchwood area.

Premier Scott Moe has said his government is prepared to support the work.

