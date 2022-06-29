Ethel Blondin-Andrew was the first Indigenous female Member of Parliament ever elected in Canada in 1988.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Canada’s first Indigenous female Member of Parliament Ethel Blondin-Andrew and Nunavut’s first MP, Nancy Karetak-Lindell, are among 85 Canadians appointed to the Order of Canada, considered the country’s highest civilian honour.

The list announced on Wednesday by Governor-General Mary Simon also included dozens of performers, athletes, experts and leaders who have “contributed to a better Canada.”

Ms. Blondin-Andrew of Norman Wells, NWT, was first elected as an MP in 1988 for the district of Western Arctic in the Northwest Territories, going on to become the minister of state for northern development under former Prime Minister Paul Martin. She is being honoured for her “long-standing advocacy of northern and Indigenous people, languages and culture.”

Ms. Karetak-Lindell, of Arviat, Nunavut, was elected as an MP for Nunavut – then known as the riding of Nunatsiaq – in 1997. She was appointed for her “commitment to bringing northern and Inuit voices to Parliament.”

“I come from a family that was taught to help others and to do it with care and love and respect, without looking to be recognized for it. So to think that people feel that I have deserved to be given this Order of Canada is a real honour,” Ms. Karetak-Lindell said on Wednesday from Arviat. “And of course, being Inuk, it means that much more with the Governor-General of today being an Inuk, too.”

Others appointees included elders Rosemary and Reg Crowshoe of Calgary, who were recognized for their contributions to preserving Blackfoot culture and to reconciliation, as well as elders Imelda and David Perley of Tobique First Nation, N.B., for their contributions to “the academic and cultural landscapes of their province.”

This year’s list also featured notable performers and directors, including Emmy-nominated film and television star Sandra Oh, from Ottawa, best known for her roles in Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as film director and screenwriter François Girard of Montreal.

A large number of sports icons were also appointed to the Order, including trailblazing athletes such as Angela James of Richmond Hill, Ont., a Hockey Hall of Famer known as one of the first superstars of women’s hockey. Olympic track champion Donovan Bailey, from Oakville, Ont., and Stacey Allaster, of Welland, Ont., the first female tournament director of the U.S. Open, were also among the new appointees.

Recipients will be presented with their insignia at a later date in Ottawa, depending on their availability. Rideau Hall hosts an average of four investiture ceremonies a year. Honorees get a silver insignia shaped like a six-pointed snowflake with a red annulus in the middle and a royal crown above. It also features a stylized maple leaf with the order’s motto: desiderantes meliorem patriam, which means, “They desire a better country.”

The Order of Canada was formed in 1967. It recognizes “extraordinary contributions to the nation,” according to the Governor-General’s website. To date, more than 7,600 people from varying sectors of society have been appointed.

Here is the full list of the 85 new appointments:

Companions

Stacey Ann Allaster, of Welland, Ont.

Frank Joseph Hayden, of Oakville, Ont.

Peter Howard Russell, of Toronto

Donald Joseph Savoie, of Moncton, N.B.

Officers

Naomi Sara Azrieli, of Toronto

Donovan Bailey, of Oakville, Ont.

Ethel Dorothy Blondin-Andrew, of Norman Wells, NWT

Robert Charles Davidson, of White Rock, B.C.

Paul Joseph Dubord, of Vancouver

Aled Morgan Edwards, of Toronto

Donald Arthur Enarson (deceased), of White Rock, B.C.

François Girard, of Montreal

Ian Stewart Hodkinson, of Kingston

Angela Diane James, of Richmond Hill, Ont.

David Thomas Lynch, of Edmonton

Sandra Oh, of Ottawa

Alberto Pérez-Gómez, of Montreal

David Waltner-Toews, of Kitchener, Ont.

Members

Frances Abele, of Ottawa

Ajay K. Agrawal, of Toronto

Louis-Philippe J. Léo Albert, of Fredericton

R. Jamie Anderson, of Toronto

Suzanne Aubry, of Montreal

Hereditary Chief Stephen Joseph Augustine, of Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

Granger Richard Avery, of Port McNeill, B.C.

Michel Beaulac, of Montreal

André Blanchet, of Montreal

Marilyn C. Bodogh, of St. Catharines, Ont.

Jacques Bourgault, of Montreal

Bernard Brault, of Longueuil, Que.

Marilyn Caroline Brooks-Coles, of Toronto

Marion R. Buller, of Vancouver

James Thomas Byrnes, of Vancouver

Geneviève Cadieux, of Montreal

James Lloyd Cassels, of Victoria, B.C.

Euclide Patrice Chiasson, of Dieppe, N.B.

William Foster Clark, of London, Ont.

Zane Cohen, of Toronto

Ethel Côté, of Rivière-Rouge, Que.

Elders Reg Crowshoe and Rosemary Crowshoe, of Calgary

Sheldon John Currie, of Antigonish, N.S.

Reginald Lester Davidson, of Masset, B.C.

Dorothy Ina Elgiva Dobbie, of Winnipeg

Eliahu Tzion Fathi, of Ottawa

Madeleine Féquière, of Hampstead, Que.

Staff Sergeant Gary Eugene Goulet (retired), of Edmonton, Alta.

Michael Terry Harris, of Lunenburg, N.S.

Paul Earl Heinbecker, of Ottawa

Deborra Jane Hope, of Vancouver

Sister Margaret Mary Hughes, of Saskatoon

Moira Fleming Hutchinson, of Toronto

Gérard Jean, of Winnipeg, Man.

Adam Kahane, of Montreal

Nancy Uqquujuq Karetak-Lindell, of Arviat, Nunavut

Eva-Marie Kröller, of Vancouver

Gary Avrom Levy, of Thornhill, Ont.

Alexander Mair, of Toronto, Ont.

Guy Matte, of Ottawa, Ont.

Milton McClaren, of Kelowna, B.C.

Roderick James McKay, of Calgary

Ben Mink, of Vancouver

Donald James Mowat, of Toronto

Robert Donald Munro, of St. Catharines, Ont.

Sister Bernadette Mary O’Reilly, of Saskatoon

Donna Ouchterlony, of Toronto

Fred Pellerin, of Saint-Élie-de-Caxton, Que.

Elders David Gerard Perley and Imelda Mary Perley, of Tobique First Nation, N.B.

G. Ross Peters, of St. John’s, N.L.

Sandra Pitblado, of Toronto

Guy Jacques Pratte, of Ottawa

Parminder S. Raina, of Hamilton

Joel Solomon Reitman, of Toronto

David Nicholas Rush, of Winnipeg, Man.

Anne Helen Russel, of Victoria, B.C.

Suzanne Sauvage, of Montreal

Martin T. Schechter, of Vancouver

Jacques Jean Meor Shore, of Ottawa

Ronald Julien Tremblay, of Edmonton

Guylaine Tremblay, of Montreal

Michelle Valberg, of Gloucester, Ont.

Germaine Therese Warkentin, of Toronto

James Malcolm West, of Montreal

Michael West, of Winnipeg, Man.

Margie Wolfe, of Toronto

Lorraine M. Wright, of Calgary

Robert Stewart Wyatt, of Edmonton

Jan Zwicky, of Heriot Bay, B.C.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

