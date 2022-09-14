People gather at a vigil remembering the victims of a mass stabbing incident at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., in front of City Hall in Prince Albert, Sask., on Sept. 7.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is committed to working with James Smith Cree Nation on issues such as community policing and a new treatment centre.

Hajdu visited the community northeast of Saskatoon on Tuesday, calling it a very poignant day.

She says she attended a funeral, two wakes and a birthday of someone who lost relatives in the series of stabbings on the Labour Day weekend that left 10 dead and 18 injured.

Hajdu says she talked with community leaders about community policing and the possibility of a system of safety officers focused on crime prevention.

She also says community leaders also proposed a new healing centre that would offer treatment for addictions and culturally appropriate mental health programs.

She says the next step is to work out details of the proposals, as well as what kind of funding and human resources are needed to bring them to fruition.