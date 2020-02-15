Indigenous services minister meets with pipeline protesters as rail blockade continues

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller after meeting with representatives of the Mohawk Nation at the site of a rail stoppage on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he expects “frank discussions” with an Ontario First Nations community engaged in an anti-pipeline blockade, but he does not know what the outcome will be.

Mr. Miller arrived at the Tyendinaga rail crossing Saturday morning to meet with the Mohawk community near Belleville, Ont., on the 10th day of a blockade that has brought much of Canada’s passenger and freight railway transportation to a halt.

Mr. Miller told reporters before the meeting that he wants to start a dialogue with members of the community, stressing that the situation is tense and volatile. The protest in support of Wet’suwet’en Nation opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia involves a small number of members from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today is a chance to talk, have a real discussion. We’re a nation of people who have stopped talking to each other,” said Mr. Miller, who speaks the Mohawk language.

“We tweet, we make statements on Facebook, we go around asking, condemning. We’re not talking.”

Mr. Miller had previously asked Indigenous leadership to help bring down the blockade before his visit, but said he doesn’t know if that will happen. He said discussions could last several hours.

CN has obtained a court injunction against the blockade. The Ontario Provincial Police have talked with protesters throughout the week, but have not taken action to dismantle the protest near the train tracks.

“I can’t guarantee what the outcome will be,” Mr. Miller said. “I don’t deal in what-ifs. I deal in what-about-now. And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to talk, we’re going to have some frank discussions.”

Protesters, meanwhile, refused to talk to the media and told waiting journalists to “go home.” Their protest was started without the support of their chief and band council.

Mr. Miller acknowledged the economic impacts of the protests. Several rail blockades went up a week ago across Canada, but many have since been removed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario protest prompted the country’s largest freight rail carrier, Canadian National Railway Co., to suspend operations on its network east of Toronto on Thursday, a move that could lead to as many as 6,000 layoffs, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union said.

“Canadians are divided on this, Indigenous communities are divided on this. We can’t use that against each other,” Mr. Miller said.

Asked why it’s taken him until now to meet with the activists, Mr. Miller said he waited to be invited and ensure the proper protocols were followed. He noted women in the community helped arrange the meeting. Mr. Miller left the area about an hour later, but was expected to be continuing talks in the community.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s efforts to handle the protests, urging a negotiated resolution to the blockades.

Mr. Trudeau said politicians should not be telling the police how to deal with protesters, and that he and his senior ministers have been in regular contact with premiers and others to find a solution.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on police to enforce court orders and end the blockades, and criticized protesters as misguided activists who are damaging the economy and ignoring the wishes of elected First Nations leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.