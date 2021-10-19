Indoor, outdoor COVID capacity limits to be lifted Oct. 25 in B.C.

British Columbia’s top doctor says COVID-19 capacity limits for indoor and outdoor organized events will be lifted on Oct. 25, the day after the deadline for residents to be fully vaccinated if they want to attend certain venues.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says sporting events, indoor concerts, movie theatres, symphonies and other venues can go to 100 per cent capacity when proof of vaccination status is checked.

The same is being allowed for weddings, funeral receptions and parties.

Henry says orders aimed at restricting the movement of people at restaurants will also be lifted.

In order to attend those events, anyone who is 12 years and older will need to present their vaccine card proving that they have been fully vaccinated.

