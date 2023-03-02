People line up before entering the security zone at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

An industry coalition is calling on Ottawa to broaden its trusted traveller pilot program and roll it out across the country.

The government program allows approved passengers access to expedited lanes for airport security screening after they undergo background checks.

It is currently available at select airports to a thin slice of Canadians including aircrew and airport workers, military personnel and members of cross-border programs such as Nexus.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO Deborah Flint says the pilot should be expanded countrywide and all Canadians should be able to apply, in order to board passengers faster.

The demand comes ahead of spring break starting next week, when Flint says traveller numbers at Toronto’s Pearson airport are expected to be 30 per cent higher than a year ago.

It also follows a year of travel chaos as surging demand last summer and in late December outstripped the ability of airports, airlines and border guards to handle the groundswell.