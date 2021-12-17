An infant has died of COVID-19 at a Montreal hospital.

The Sainte-Justine children’s hospital says the baby, who was less than two months old, died of the disease on Thursday.

The hospital said today the infant was born healthy and was recently admitted to the intensive care unit to be treated for COVID-19.

According to Health Department data, the infant is the first child under 10 years old to die of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist who practices at the Sainte-Justine hospital, said in an interview earlier this month that newborn babies are at particular risk of complications from COVID-19.

The hospital says it would not provide further information on the death.

