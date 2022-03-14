B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains announces that the minimum wage in the province will increase 45 cents to $15.65 per hour on June 1 in Surrey, B.C., on March 14.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government is pushing the minimum wage up to $15.65 an hour, which it says is the highest among the provinces.

Labour Minister Harry Bains announced today that the hourly wage will jump by 45 cents starting June 1.

The increase is the first to be tied to B.C.’s annual inflation rate, which was 2.8 per cent last year.

Bains says the decision to use the provincial rate of inflation rather than the national rate was made to better reflect the needs of B.C. workers.

He says the increase is expected to attract more workers to the province, while providing certainty of costs for businesses.

Bains says a commission travelled the province consulting businesses and others affected by the minimum wage, and it suggested the increase.

He says the government is still waiting for its recommendations to address the difference between the minimum wage and a so-called living wage.

