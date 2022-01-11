Ted Byfield in his motel room at Racoon Lodge in Sylvan Lake, Alta., Aug. 12, 2011.The Globe and Mail

The 1981 postal strike posed an existential threat to the upstart weekly newsmagazine Alberta Report, based in Edmonton and run by veteran conservative journalist Ted Byfield. Without regular mail delivery, there was no way to get the magazine to its 45,000 subscribers, or collect their vital subscription cheques.

“For several weeks that summer, I was very worried we wouldn’t survive,” recalled Stephen Hopkins, a long-time editor at the magazine. Mr. Byfield, never one to accept failure, quickly latched onto a solution: the Alberta Report Postal Emergency Service.

A makeshift delivery system consisting of school children and staffers blanketed the province, dropping off issues and picking up cheques. This was later expanded to offer mail service to the entire province. The magazine’s art director created a stamp that declared, in René Magritte-style, “This is not a postage stamp” and featured a pattern of tiny one-fingered salutes, presumably aimed at Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. “The idea was that we could charge a dollar, and deliver any package anywhere in Alberta,” Mr. Byfield said later, reflecting on the scheme’s unlikely success, both financially and as a publicity stunt. “The Globe and Mail gave it an eight-column line above the fold on Page One.”

By the time the 42-day strike ended, Mr. Byfield had made enough money to assume full ownership of the magazine and set a course for future expansion. It would be one of the rare times a business venture of his rested on firm financial footing. More importantly, it further cemented Mr. Byfield’s standing in the province’s political and cultural landscape. Alberta Report’s fiery reaction to the Trudeau government’s recent National Energy Program, plus numerous other insults to western interests, provided his small, provincial magazine with outsized significance and clout. Later, Mr. Byfield would give voice to a nascent Reform Party, advocating loudly for Senate reform and balanced budgets, alongside the rest of his socially conservative editorial agenda.

Mr. Byfield, far right, with a group from St. John's Cathedral Choir during 'triumph of the lake' at Berens River, Man., in 1958.Winnipeg Tribune

The postal strike was thus yet another injustice perpetrated on the West by central Canada. And Mr. Byfield’s response offered Albertans the cathartic opportunity to raise their middle fingers in protest. It was one of many improbably ambitious, wildly provocative and temporarily successful schemes that characterized his career. Running a private postal service was no more unlikely than creating a conservative regional newsmagazine to challenge the liberal dominance of the national media, attempting to correct political imbalances with quixotic attempts at constitutional reform, setting up a traditional boys’ boarding school to fight the relentless progressivism of the education system or any of Mr. Byfield’s other crusades, fixations and adventures.

“Ted Byfield was a relentless optimist,” said Jonathon Van Maren, currently writing a biography of the man, tentatively titled Prairie Lion. “And such a trait is all the more striking when you consider that almost all his causes, especially with respect to the cultural revolution and Christianity, have not gone his way.” But even if Mr. Byfield, who died on Dec. 23 at age 93, failed to win over Canadian society to his religious views, his lasting effect on journalism and politics remains indisputable.

Edward Bartlett Byfield was born in Toronto on July 10, 1928 to Caroline (née Gillett) and Vernon Byfield, a newspaperman. He attended Lakefield College School, near Peterborough, Ont., before moving to Washington, D.C. in 1945, where his father was working for The Washington Post. Employed as a copy boy at the paper, the younger Mr. Byfield displayed early promise as a writer. “Whether it was genetics or culture, he was born to be a journalist,” Mr. Hopkins recalled. “It was his calling, in the biblical sense.”

While working at the Ottawa Journal in 1948, Mr. Byfield found himself infatuated with student intern Virginia (Ginger) Nairn. When they both went to work for the Timmins Press a year later, the editor insisted they get married immediately – a task accomplished between the morning and evening editions of the paper. From then until her death in 2014, the pair formed an indispensable professional partnership, with Mrs. Byfield serving as his personal editor and anchor to his many entrepreneurial enthusiasms.

Mr. Byfield’s greater flaw was his inability to turn his many ambitious ideas into lasting successes.Courtesy of the Family

At the Winnipeg Free Press in the mid-1950s, Mr. Byfield established himself as a reporter of exceptional skill and audacity; he once climbed into the city hall ductwork to overhear a secret meeting. At the peak of his career as a salaried journalist, however, he and his wife were also devouring the works of Christian apologist writers including Dorothy L. Sayers, G.K. Chesterton and C.S. Lewis, prompting a significant career change.

“We came to the conclusion that the Christian church needed to be more active in education and the general media,” Mr. Byfield said later. The result was the founding of St. John’s Cathedral Boys’ School in 1957 in Selkirk, Man. Five years later Mr. Byfield quit journalism to teach full-time. “It had pretensions of being an elite boy’s school in the style of Lakefield. But essentially it was a school for troubled kids,” recalled Mike Maunder, who attended St. John’s in 1961 as a teenager, and later became a headmaster. Mr. Byfield, he said, stressed a “muscular Christianity” that emphasized strict discipline, traditional subjects such as rhetoric and logic, and plenty of vigorous outdoor activity.

In 1968 the Byfields moved to Edmonton to open a branch school and in 1973 returned to journalism with a city newsmagazine called St. John’s Edmonton Report. This subsequently evolved into Alberta Report. Mr. Byfield recruited writers from across North America with an ad that promised “An Adventure in Western Canada.” Staff lived communally and earned $1 a day, with a cigarette allowance that doubled their take-home pay.

Over time the working conditions at the magazine became more conventional, although Mr. Byfield’s hiring practices remained unorthodox. “He did not require people to have formal journalism training. In fact, he preferred it that way,” said Ken Whyte, a writer and editor at Alberta Report from 1983 to 1988. This liberal human resources policy allowed Mr. Byfield to shape a generation of Canadian journalists in his own image.

A diaspora of Alberta Report alumni has since filled Canadian newsrooms. Mr. Whyte, founding editor of the National Post, as well as former editor of Maclean’s and Saturday Night magazine, may be the most accomplished graduate of Mr. Byfield’s personal school of journalism, but there are many others. The list includes Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, National Post columnist Colby Cosh, Rebel News founder Ezra Levant and Paula Simons, formerly an Edmonton Journal columnist and now independent senator for Alberta.

In the mid-1980s, at the peak of Alberta Report’s circulation and influence, Mr. Byfield threw his considerable influence behind efforts to create a new protest party to enunciate western Canada’s political grievances. He was responsible for popularizing slogans such as “Triple-E Senate” (which he coined) and “The West Wants In.” The Reform Party which arose as a result of this effort led eventually, after many twists and turns, to the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“Ted was very passionate about improving the position of the West within the federation,” said Preston Manning, past leader of the Reform Party. “He was very influential at the time, and it was significant that he came down on the side of ‘The West Wants In’ rather than ‘The West Wants Out.’”

Other Alberta Report fixations regarding homosexuality, corporal punishment and abortion proved less influential. Cover stories, such as one from 1993 that provocatively asked “Can Gays Be Cured?” are often mustered by his critics, alongside tales of Mr. Byfield’s legendary newsroom temper, as evidence of a gruff “paleoconservative” character. Yet all who knew him personally, emphasize his ebullient sense of hospitality and unencumbered camaraderie.

“We had several overtly and not-so-overtly gay people in the newsroom,” recalled Mr. Hopkins, who worked for Mr. Byfield from 1976 to 1990. “And Ted always treated them kindly without apparent judgment and valued their talents.” The Byfields frequently opened their home to a variety of acquaintances and strangers. “I had the most kaleidoscopic childhood you could imagine,” son Vincent Byfield recalled. “Our house was always full of many oddball characters, often with names like ‘Wild Bill.’”

Mr. Byfield’s greater flaw was his inability to turn his many ambitious ideas into lasting successes. “He was a great entrepreneur, but a terrible businessman,” Mr. Whyte said. “He had this gift of being able to raise a lot of money, but his enthusiasm would always outrun his means.” After several expansions and financial reorganizations, Alberta Report finally closed in 2003; the last of three St. John’s schools shuttered in 2008. But his imagination for new projects never flagged. “He always needed to have a goal to match his enthusiasm for telling stories and winning converts,” Mr. Hopkins added.

Mr. Byfield’s final big mission was the 12-volume series The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years, a 12-year passion project (modelled after an earlier series he published on the history of Alberta) that collapsed after the first half-dozen books and required a second heroic fundraising campaign to complete in 2013. “Dad made no bones about his business skills,” said son Vincent, who later served as the books’ publisher. “And often each new project was meant as a way to save his previous project. But his excitement was always infectious.”

Mr. Byfield leaves three sons, Michael, Vincent and Thomas; a daughter, Mary Fran; and 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ginger; son Link; and daughter Philippa. The interment ceremony was a typically exuberant affair that culminated with attendees, including Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, singing Mr. Byfield’s favourite song, the voyageur anthem Vive La Compagnie.

As for Mr. Byfield’s ultimate legacy, Mr. Manning suggested “Ted is probably already propositioning St. Peter about establishing The Celestial Report with himself as editor, provided some startup funding could be provided by the kingdom treasury.”