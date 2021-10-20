Information campaign to aid Toronto parents on COVID-19 vaccinations for children

Open this photo in gallery A man arrives with two young girls at a vaccination clinic to get his COVID-19 shot at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on May 11. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto Public Health is rolling out resources to help parents of young children prepare for the approval of COVID-19 shots.

The city’s top doctor says clinics for children aged five to 11 are being considered at mass vaccination sites, community clinics and schools.

Dr. Eileen De Villa says she’s hopeful vaccines will be approved for that age group in the coming weeks and the city is in planning mode with partners at pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and schools.

The city is also launching a tool kit for parents and guardians to share reliable information about COVID-19 vaccination and address questions about the shots.

De Villa says the city will be running town halls and information sessions for parents in the coming weeks.

Her comments came days after Pfizer-BioNTech asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 – a request the regulator has said it will prioritize reviewing.

