Injured Humboldt Broncos player launches lawsuit against both drivers in 2018 crash

The Canadian Press
Ryan Straschnitzki poses for a photograph in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

A hockey player paralyzed from the chest down in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has launched a lawsuit that names both drivers involved.

Ryan Straschnitzki is seeking damages from the driver of the truck who was sent to prison for his role in the crash, the driver of the team bus, as well as the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The statement of claim says Straschnitzki was left paralyzed, suffers severe headaches and has cognitive difficulties, including short-term memory loss, anxiety, nightmares and insomnia.

It says the actions of the defendants were reprehensible, reckless and malicious and demonstrated a lack of regard for the health and safety of the members of the Saskatchewan junior “A” ice hockey team.

The allegations have not been proven in court and statements of defence have not been filed.

The April 6, 2018, crash claimed 16 lives and left 13 others injured.

